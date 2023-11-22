CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)–The day before, day of, and day after Thanksgiving are some of the busiest travel days of the year, particularly on the roads.

Millions of Americans and plenty of Bay Staters are braving that inevitable traffic, but there are some easy ways to make your holiday travel headache-free.

High season for holiday highway travel has arrived. Eighty-nine percent of people traveling more than 50 miles for Thanksgiving will do so by car, and a majority of those trips will hit the road Wednesday.

According to AAA the best way to avoid the inevitable traffic the day before, day of, and day after Thanksgiving is to get on the road early. Drivers we spoke to Wednesday proving the point amid bad driving weather.

“Traffic is not bad yet, road conditions are a little slick and visibility is a little tough with the rain,” said Rob from West Springfield.

“No strategy, because we have to wake up pretty early,” remarked Hanna from New York.

An estimated 49-million people will travel by car this week. Metro areas could see travel times increase by up to 80-percent. The traffic headaches don’t stop Wednesday. Triple-A is forecasting very heavy traffic through the end of the week and weekend. They have strategies on when to leave to avoid the worst of the traffic. but people we spoke to had their own plans.

“I do. It’s not to travel. It’s to stay local and to enjoy the holidays locally with family.”

Others have the road but are enjoying an easier assignment. “It’s been totally fine, I haven’t had to drive at all, my husband has.”

As for professional advice: