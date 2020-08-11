Wires down on Sturbridge Road in Holland, part of road closed

HOLLAND, Mass. (WWLP) – A section of Sturbridge Road in Holland is closed Tuesday due to wires down on the roadway. 

The Holland Police Department is urging drivers to seek alternate routes because the road is currently impassable between the intersections of Leno Road and Alexander Road. 

Traffic is being detoured to Dug Hill Road and Alexander Road. 

It is unknown when the roadway will be cleared to allow traffic.  

22News will bring you updates when we learn more.

In the meantime, here is our Live Waze Traffic Map. 

