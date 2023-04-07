CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)– Drivers on the Massachusetts Turnpike (I-90) in Chicopee should expect delays for the next ten weeks due to repair work to a bridge over the Connecticut River.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) will be conducting bridge deck and joint repairs on the bridge eastbound and westbound over the Connecticut River from mile marker 47.2 to mile marker 46.1 in Chicopee beginning Wednesday, April 12. The work is expected to continue through the end of June, 2023.

Drivers should plan for delays and seek alternate routes if possible. Temporary traffic control operations will consist of detour signs, message boards, arrow boards, and police details will be utilized to assist traffic control and to guide drivers.

All scheduled work is weather dependent and/or may be impacted due to an emergency.