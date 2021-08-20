World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast set up begins, portion of Main Street in Springfield to close

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Beginning Friday morning, a portion of Main Street in Springfield will be closed in preparation of the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast being held this weekend.

Main Street will be closed beginning at 10:00 a.m. Friday morning from Bridge Street to State Street. Traffic will still be able to cross Main Street from Boland Way to Harrison Avenue and from Court Street to Bruce Landon Way on Friday. However, those intersection will close on Saturday at 4:00 a.m. State Street and Bridge Street will remain open to traffic.

Main Street is expect to fully reopen by 3:00 p.m. Saturday afternoon. No parking signs will posted throughout downtown beginning on Thursday.

The World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast will be on Main Street in Springfield on Saturday, August 21 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. A long breakfast table will line Main Street between State and Bridge streets. Pancakes and bacon are free for anyone 18 or younger and $3 for adults.