World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast to affect traffic downtown Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – As crews begin to set up for the World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast, traffic will start to be rerouted on Main Street, starting Friday.

At 10 a.m., barricades will be placed at Main Street’s intersections with Bridge Street and State Street. Traffic will be allowed to cross Main Street from Boland Way to Harrison Avenue, and from Court Street to Bruce Landon Way, until Saturday at 4 a.m.

The World’s Largest Pancake Breakfast will be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday, on Main Street in downtown Springfield. Breakfast will be $3 for adults, and kids eat free.