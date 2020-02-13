Train derails and catches fire in Kentucky

UPDATE: As of 9:45 AM CSX has released the following statement:

“At approximately 7:05 a.m. today, a southbound CSX train derailed in Draffin, KY. The train consisted of 96 loaded ethanol cars and two loaded rock cars. Preliminary information indicates that the train hit a rock slide and derailed two locomotives and an unknown number of rail cars into the Big Sandy River near Pond Creek Road. The two crew members were able to exit the derailed locomotive and make it safely to the shore. One of the derailed locomotives is on fire as well as an unknown number of cars. CSX has mobilized its emergency teams and are working with the local authorities to respond to the incident.”

PIKE COUNTY, KY (WOWK) – According KY Transportation Cabinet District 12, a CSX train carrying ethanol derailed shortly after seven o’clock Thursday morning near Old Pond Road across from Ratliff Bottom in Pike County, KY. The engine of the train was burning.

A Pike County Emergency Management official says, some of the ethanol appeared to be leaking into a nearby creek and that residents of Ratliff Bottom have been evacuated.

We’re told two people aboard the train were transported to Pikeville Medical Center. No word on their condition at this time.

The scene is across the river from US 460. The derailment has not affected traffic on along US 460.

According to Ratliff Bottom resident, William Ratliff the train was hit by a rockslide coming off the mountain.