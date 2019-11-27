Trains, buses busy with Thanksgiving travelers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- More than 55 million people are traveling for Thanksgiving this year.

In addition to the busy airports and highways Wednesday, many of the buses and trains coming through Union Station were crowded to capacity.

“I honestly didn’t realize it would be as busy, I thought people would be more ahead of it. I was one of the last people to buy their tickets so lucky I got the ticket,” Trevor Taylor of Pittsfield said.

Amtrak ridership doubles around the Thanksgiving holiday and Peter Pan Bus Lines also stepped up to meet rider demand for Thanksgiving. They added more than 450 buses to help riders get to their holiday destinations, many of which are heading out to the eastern part of the state.

Train and bus passengers save money on gas, as well as avoiding heavy highway traffic.

“It all depends where you want to go and what your preferred way to get there,” Nicole Sweeney, Union Station Manager said. “I recommend bus travel if you want to scroll through Facebook or read a book while you’re traveling and you don’t have to be worried about pulling out your hair on the Pike.”

Some riders just enjoyed the fact that they didn’t have to worry about preparing a Thanksgiving feast.

“They say you don’t have to bring anything which is good when we are taking a train we just show up and look our best,” Runa Skar of South Hadley said. “We might pick up a bottle of wine in New York.”

Union Station treated riders to free pie, coffee and even bright nights passes this afternoon to help ease their holiday travel stress. They expect it to stay busy until Thanksgiving morning.