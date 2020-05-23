Travel agents helping plan summer trips

(NEWS10) — The travel industry has come to a halt over the past few months, but as parts of the world start to slowly reopen, agents are standing by to help people make their plans.

AAA said it’s focused on late summer trips that are closer to home like the Finger Lakes and Cape Cod. They said people are showing interest in visiting state and national parks. Also, trips on Amtrak trains may also be possible in the coming weeks and months.

“People later in the summer that want to go out West and see the national parks and travel a little bit, their sanitation has really been raised to a different level,” Brian Murray, AAA Director of Travel, said.

Travel experts said people have to be comfortable before they’re ready to travel again. They expect more air travel to pick up by the start of fall.