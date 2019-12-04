Travel back to normal at Bradley and Springfield’s Union Station

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)- It’s been a busy week at Springfield’s Union Station.

Despite this week’s snowstorm, thousands of people traveled in and out of Union Station to get to their Thanksgiving holiday destinations. Amtrak trains were completely sold out Friday through Monday.



“I’m happy I didn’t have to travel then because I passed through here to get a coffee at Dunkin’ and it was chaos, there was people sitting all the over the place,” said Phoenix Santiago of Springfield. “I’ve never seen so may people in one place besides the airports.”

No trains were canceled or delayed during the storm, but the snow did interfere with the bus schedule.



The multi-day snowstorm forced Peter Pan Bus Lines to cancel some of their rides. Riders Wednesday were glad to see buses running on schedule again.



“I thought I was going to be late to work,” said Alexander Carrasco of Springfield. “I thought the road conditions would slow me down but everything is on schedule, on time.”

The snowstorm delayed and canceled several flights coming into Bradley International Airport on Tuesday. Bradley was fully operational Wednesday, and all flights were on schedule