SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A fire destroyed a travel camper in Springfield Thursday night.

Springfield Fire Captain Brian Tetrault told 22News that they were called to 2495 Main Street at around 8:30PM on Thursday. Firefighters found a travel camper that was heavily involved in fire.

They managed to extinguish the fire quickly. No one was hurt.

The Springfield Arson & Bomb Squad is trying to determine how the fire started.