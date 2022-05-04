(WWLP) – U.S. health officials are once again recommending that Americans wear masks on planes, trains, and buses, despite a court ruling last month that struck down a national mask mandate on public transportation.

The CDC stated saying children aged 2 and older should wear a well-fitting mask on public transportation, as well as in airports and train stations.

Last month, a federal judge in Florida struck down a government requirement for masking in public transportation. The Justice Department is appealing the decision.