CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A federal judge struck down the CDC’s mask mandate just yesterday, leaving many of the travelers we spoke to with mixed feelings.

Mask mandates will no longer be enforced for travelers at the bustling Bradley International Airport and for some people, that’s a positive sign that the pandemic is winding down.

Doug Parker from Bethesda, Maryland said, “People are ready to get back to normal and I think we don’t wear masks in so many other places.. planes are well-ventilated, people are generally responsible. I think it’s generally about time for it.”

Despite some optimism, a spokesperson from the Connecticut Airport Authority stated that although masks will not be enforced, they will continue to work closely with partner agencies in the event any changes need to be made.

While masking is not being enforced at Bradley International Airport that might not be the case in other airports across the country.

The new rule is causing what has been dubbed ‘masked confusion’ making travelers unclear of what’s expected of them and where. Masks are not needed at Bradley, but make sure to have one handy if your destinations is LaGuardia in new York or Chicago’s Ohare airport.

Susan Brown, from Connecticut said, “It would have been nice to know because maybe everyone didn’t know that the laws have changed… you know I was a little confused at first.”

Most travelers we spoke to thought removing the mandate completely was premature and will continue to mask while at the airport.

Joel Embray from Los Angeles, California, explained, “”All I can control is myself and I feel more comfortable with my mask on… I can’t force anyone to wear their mask I know it’s uncomfortable but for me and my safety and my family’s safety, yeah I am probably going to keep my mask on.”

Airports and airlines will likely continue to shift regulations in the weeks to come, so it’s best to some research before you head airport or just keep that mask handy!