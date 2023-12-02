HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) — The holiday season got underway in Holyoke on Saturday afternoon with the city’s annual tree lighting festivities.

All afternoon families got to enjoy everything the city had to offer, including free, unlimited rides at the Holyoke Merry-Go-Round, the ability to take pictures with holiday characters, and a chance to create holiday crafts inside the Holyoke Children’s Museum.

“This is a family tradition for me and my family since I was young, and my daughter is 9-months-old and I really wanted her to experience it. So I’m really excited to be here with my family,” expressed Katelynn Cruz.

At 6 p.m. Holyoke Mayor Joshua Garcia lit the City Hall Christmas tree with the annual Parade of Lights that even featured Santa trading in his traditional sleigh for a ride on a firetruck, following the celebratory lighting.