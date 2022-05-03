LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – An emotional tree dedication was held Tuesday at the Storrs Library in Longmeadow in memory of two people who were extremely special to the community.

A Ginko tree was planted in honor of Philip Michael Lauro II who passed away in 1986.

The Lauro family has been very involved in the Longmeadow community for many years and the library’s Children’s Room is named after him.

His second grade teacher, Sara Omartian, passed away last fall, and the library is carrying out her wishes by planting this tree. Two trees were also dedicated to a longtime Storrs Library staff member, Lane Ziff, who passed away unexpectedly from COVID last winter.

Director of the Storrs Library, Jean Maziarz, said, “We have a special person and trees are special to us, and when we have someone in our life who was special, it’s just an important way for us to commemorate them. The town actually has a memorial tree program that this is part of.”

Longmeadow has been an active member of “Tree City USA” for 19 years and trees are very important to the community.