CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Severe storms swept through western Massachusetts early Monday evening, bringing heavy rain, wind, and lightning.

22News has received reports of damaged trees and power lines.

Storm Damage Reports:

Colrain – Tree, and wires down due to wind damage on 110 Cal Coombs Road.

Chicopee – Pole damaged, wire down due to a lightning strike on Gendreau Street

No further reports have been given as of this time. If you see power lines down on a road, turn around and avoid the wires. A Weather Alert was in effect Monday morning and into the evening for western Massachusetts.