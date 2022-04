SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – National Arbor Day is Friday, but Springfield will celebrate Thursday with a tree-planting ceremony.

City Forester Alex Sherman, representatives of “Re-Green Springfield” and members of the Springfield Fire Department will meet at the Baystate Mason Square Neighborhood Heath Center at 12:30 Thursday afternoon.

They will plant a tree to celebrate Arbor Day and to thank the medical workers there for their tireless efforts through the pandemic.