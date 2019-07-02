Trending now: Top Tuesday morning stories on WWLP.com

(WWLP) – These are the trending stories on WWLP.com on Tuesday morning. Click the links for more information on each story.
- A hardware store in Northampton has been named the oldest in the country. Foster-Farrar opened on Main Street in the 1900s and is now on King Street.
- Hampden County could get its first recreational cannabis shop by the end of the week. The CCC gave Mass Alternative Care the green light on Monday.
- Massachusetts state officials are admitting that mistakes made at the RMV contributed to the crash that killed seven motorcyclists in New Hampshire. Governor Charlie Baker promised a full review of the RMV’s state-by-state data sharing system.
- An 18-year-old is safe after falling into a quarry in Southwick. The teenager was walking with friends on Sunday night when he fell. There is no word on his condition.
- A mother in California is charged with murder and attempted murder after allegedly killing one of her sons and attempting to kill the other by drowning. She had allegedly tried to kill one of the sons eleven years ago in Montana.