Trial Court extends plan to reduce in-person hearings due to pandemic

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in Massachusetts the Trial Court has decided to extend their plans to limit in-person hearings.

The Trial Court will extend the plans for limited in-person hearings until January 8, 2021.

Courthouses will remain open during this time, but the Trial Court staff will work remotely.

The reduction of in-person hearings lowers the number of presymptomatic people who enter courthouses and could unknowingly be spreading the virus.

The Trial Court believes this plan is the best approach to provide access to courts and at the same time prioritize the health and safety of both the court staff and the general public.