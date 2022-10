(WWLP) – One of the men accused of completing a drug transaction at the Ludlow rest stop is expected to be in court Thursday.

Gerado Madrigal Quintero was arrested in late August for trafficking and conspiracy to violate drug laws. The street value of what was seized during the arrest was over $500,000.

He was arrested with Joel Enrique Armenta Castro. He is awaiting his next court date on October 28.