(WWLP) – Triple-A and Innovation Studio are launching an accelerator program to support local entrepreneurs looking to bring innovations to the marketplace that support America’s transition to electric vehicles.

“The DRIVING 2043 Accelerator Program is our first collaboration with a local organization supporting entrepreneurship across the Northeast. What and how we drive will look very different in 20 years. Our members will have many more choices and decisions to make,” said Randy Delgado, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Innovation, AAA Northeast. “AAA Northeast is proud to invest in local entrepreneurs and provide continuous programmatic support through access to industry experts and automotive innovation which will help the startups prepare for introductions to the market. Ultimately, we believe collaborations like this allow us to serve our members by helping them navigate the complexity of the automotive market.”

The driving 2043 program is looking for business concepts that will assist consumers in locating, purchasing, financing, charging, and maintaining electric vehicles. The application process is now open and closes on December 7th.