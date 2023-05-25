WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Memorial Day weekend road traffic is expected to be on par with pre-pandemic levels. So, when are the best times to reach your destination? An expert at Triple A Northeast explains ways to manage your travel time.

The worst time to leave will be Friday afternoon, as always. But, this year Triple A is noticing some changes as to when people are traveling and it might have to do with more workplace flexibility.

“This weekend is a crazy weekend for everybody driving, and I would absolutely just allow more time for yourself,” expressed Tony Giannetti from Holyoke.

950-thousand. That’s how many people are expected to hit the road in Massachusetts this weekend. But, there are some signs that people are taking a three-day weekend and making it even longer.

“Volume seems pretty high, even just this morning,” Mark Schieldrop with Triple A Northeast said they’re also noticing more people heading home later, and more people working from home could have something to do with it, “Normally Monday afternoon, that’s the worst time and then Tuesday is back to business, but now it seems that with that flexibility, people taking a day off, we’re starting to see the numbers show up in what the volumes are going to be on Tuesday afternoon.”

Mark said you should anticipate busy areas will be busier this weekend and make sure you factor the extra traffic into your driving time so you can reach your destination safely.

However when it comes to beating the traffic New York resident Joe Lazzara has his own plan, “Nah I’ll take the Mass Pike. It’s usually pretty reliable. Yeah stay off the road, and out of my way!”

As for air travel, that is expected to be up by 10-percent for Massachusetts residents this weekend.