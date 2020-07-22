Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms in Atlantic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The seventh named storm of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season has formed. Tropical Depression Seven became better organized overnight and strengthened into Tropical Storm Gonzalo with maximum sustained winds at 45 mph just before 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The storm is small in size and is moving to the west-northwest at 12 mph. It is forecast to move toward the Windward Islands by this weekend and then into the Caribbean Sea.

The National Hurricane Center noted that the forecast track has a high level of confidence but the strength forecast is much lower in confidence.

This is due to a number of factors. The storm will have to overcome dry air but winds around the storm will remain light and water temperatures are plenty warm.

It is too early to tell if this storm where this storm will go or even if it will survive beyond five days.

Gonzalo is the earliest seventh named storm on record. This beat out Gert, which formed on July 24th, 2005.

INVEST 91L

There is also a tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center is monitoring this for any organization and is giving it a 50% chance of developing over the next five days as it moves west through the Gulf of Mexico.

This will continue to produce gusty winds along with scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days.