Tropical Storm Watch issued for all of Massachusetts for Isaias Tuesday

Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Massachusetts as Isaias causes impacts, mainly Tuesday.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Tuesday we are tracking some significant impacts as Isaias pushes northeastward.

We’ll have scattered showers and storms possible on-and-off throughout the entirety of the day. Rain will be heavy at times. Because of the increased cloud cover, it will be cooler in the mid to upper 70s, but still oppressively humid.

The greatest impacts will happen Tuesday late afternoon, evening, and overnight into Wednesday.

Winds will quickly increase with likely gusts 40 to 50 mph, with 60-mph gusts a possibility. That could lead to widespread tree damage and power outages. The heaviest of the rain will fall Tuesday night and end by early Wednesday morning.

Severe thunderstorms and even an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. By the time the rain ends, we could see 2 to 4 inches of rain with isolated amounts up to 6 inches. So flooding is a risk through Wednesday morning.

Read the full tropical storm watch from the National Weather Service:

FLOODING RAIN

Potential impacts include:

– Moderate flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues.

– Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swift currents and overflow their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, canals and

ditches overflow.

– Flood waters may enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience rapid inundation of underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and

parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures.

WIND

Potential impacts include:

– Some damage to roofing and siding materials, along with damage to porches, awnings, carports, and sheds. A few buildings experiencing window, door, and garage door failures. Mobile

homes damaged, especially if unanchored. Unsecured lightweight objects become dangerous projectiles.

– Several large trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Several fences and roadway signs blown over.

– Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. A few bridges, causeways, and access routes impassable.

– Scattered power and communications outages, but more prevalent in areas with above ground lines.

TORNADOES:

Prepare for a tornado event having possible limited impacts:

– The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution of emergency plans during tropical events.

– A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions.

– Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned, large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees

knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats pulled from moorings.