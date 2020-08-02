Tropical storms can still be as dangerous as hurricanes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) — Tropical Storm Isaias will track northeast along the east coast through the middle of this week, and that can still bring significant impacts even if it’s not at hurricane status anymore.

Tropical cyclones include tropical storms and hurricanes. Put simply they are well-organized strong storm systems that focus around a low-pressure area. The categories are all defined by their winds in the Saffir-Simpson hurricane scale.

A tropical storm has sustained winds from 39 to 74 miles per hour. A tropical storm will become a Category 1 hurricane once its winds reach 75 miles per hour, and a Category 2 hurricane once its winds reach 96 miles per hour. Category 3 hurricanes and above are considered major hurricanes. A Category 3 has 111 to 129 mile-per-hour winds. A Category 4 130 to 156 miles per hour, and a Category 5 has 157 or higher mile per hour winds.

The higher the category, the more destructive the wind damage. However, in tropical storms and hurricanes, the deadliest part of the storm is actually the water, or the flooding caused by the heavy rain sustaining for long periods of time.

This is why tropical storms can be just as dangerous as hurricanes, because they can create just as much rain depending on the system. So although Isaias is only a tropical storm, the east coast still needs to prepare for major impacts.