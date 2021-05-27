Troup County Deputy Sheriff surprised at work by Air Force son

LaGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – Troup County Deputy Sheriff, Frankie Mayo, received a surprise visit from his son, Christian Mayo, who is in the Air Force. He was surprised at work after spending more than year without seeing his son.

“First thing when it hit my senses I said, ‘that’s my son’ who I hadn’t seen in a year. That shock it was something very unexpected and immediately I was gratified to see him,” said Frankie Mayo.

Frankie was told that he had a meeting with the captain which he assumed was to speak about his job and responsibilities and did not give it a second thought. He had been asking Christian for weeks when he was coming home and found it strange that he could not give him an answer.

“I already knew he was going to cry. He’s a big cry baby, ‘whatever’, I was already expecting that. I saw his face when he seen me and he was like [shocked],” said Christian Mayo.

Christian is stationed in Wyoming and was deployed to New Mexico before he flew home. When he got the news that he would be receiving leave for 17 days, he decided to surprise his family and friends.

“I’m just glad he’s here. You know, you can see each other on the phone, Facetime all the time but it’s nothing like being here face-to-face and being able to touch him,” said Frankie Mayo.

The duo intends to spend the next two weeks bonding, catching up and spending time with family.

“He makes me proud in what he does,” said Frankie Mayo.