NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – At about 8:00 a.m. on Saturday a tractor trailer hit the Main Street Railroad Bridge in downtown Northampton.

This caused traffic to be detoured for an hour. The Northampton Police Department cautions other truck drivers the clearance of the bridge is 11′.

The Northampton Police Department asks drivers to follow the marked detours for trucks onto King Street or Hawley St. to Phillips Place if drives are unable to detour before.

The Northampton Police Department were assisted by Massachusetts State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section and Red’s Towing.