HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – An accident involving a landscaping truck has closed a section of Northampton Street (Route 5) in Holyoke.

A photo posted on the Holyoke Police Department’s official Instagram page showed the truck crashed into a utility pole, which had split.

Northampton Street is closed between Ridgewood Avenue and Sargeant Street.

Information on whether there were any injuries in the crash was not immediately available from Holyoke police.