Trump court pick coming despite calls for delay

FILE – In this Nov. 30, 2018, file photo, the justices of the U.S. Supreme Court gather for a formal group portrait to include a new Associate Justice, top row, far right, at the Supreme Court Building in Washington. Seated from left: Associate Justice Stephen Breyer, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John G. Roberts, Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Associate Justice Samuel Alito Jr. Standing behind from left: Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Elena Kagan and Associate Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

BOSTON (SHNS) – Just like that, the 40-some-odd-day dash to Election Day was reframed Friday into a battle over the U.S. Supreme Court and the struggle for control of the U.S. Senate took on new urgency with the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ginsburg, 87, died Friday of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer. Her death led to an outpouring of remembrances, tributes and calls to action, but also set off what promises to be a bitter partisan battle over who gets to fill the vacancy on the court that may soon decide the fate of the Affordable Care Act, access to abortion procedures and much more.

Gov. Charlie Baker said this weekend that “RBG was a force of nature and a role model for so many women and all Americans” and that “her incredible career and life’s work bettered our nation and serve as an inspiration to us all.”

Baker, a Republican, joined most Democrats and a handful of other Republicans in calling for the nomination process to be put on hold until after the Nov. 3 presidential election is decided. The Republicans in the driver’s seat — chiefly President Donald Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell — have indicated a desire to move quickly to secure a solidly conservative Supreme Court, but it is unclear whether enough U.S. Senate Republicans who are vulnerable in their own elections this November will go along with that plan.

Trump said Monday morning that he plans to nominate someone to the Supreme Court on Friday or Saturday, and that he has whittled his list of potential nominees down to five.

“These are the smartest people, the smartest young people, you like to go young, because they’re there for a long time,” the president told “Fox & Friends.” He added that “the final vote should be taken, frankly, before the election.”

“The bottom line is we won the election, we have an obligation to do what’s right and act as quickly as possible,” Trump said.

Massachusetts’s two U.S. senators, Democrats Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey, disagree and said over the weekend that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell ought to heed his own words from 2016, when he did not schedule an election year hearing for President Barack Obama’s nominee to fill the vacancy created by the death of Justice Antonin Scalia because “the American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court justice.”

“With voting already under way for the 2020 elections, Ruthie’s ‘most fervent wish‘ was for her replacement not to be named ‘until a new president is installed.’ We must honor her wish,” Warren said of Ginsburg.

Neither Warren nor Markey serve on the U.S. Senate Committee on the Judiciary, meaning neither Massachusetts senator will have a direct role in the confirmation hearings, if any are held, for Trump’s expected nominee. Both would get a vote on the final confirmation of any nominee, though.

Baker sided with Warren, Markey and others on Saturday, when he tweeted that Trump should not put a nomination forward and the U.S. Senate should not confirm any nominee until after the November election.

“I urge President Trump and the U.S. Senate to allow the American people to cast their ballots for President before a new justice is nominated or confirmed. The Supreme Court is too important to rush and must be removed from partisan political infighting,” the Republican governor said.

Markey said that there must be consequences if McConnell presses ahead with a pre-election confirmation process after denying the same opportunity for a Democratic president months further out from an election. He said Democrats, if they wrest control of the U.S. Senate and White House away from Republicans this fall, should pass legislation to expand the Supreme Court beyond its current nine seats and then confirm justices nominated by a Democratic president.

“Majority Leader Mitch McConnell set the precedent in 2016 when he said no Supreme Court vacancies should be filled in a presidential election year. If he violates his own principle, when Democrats control the Senate in the next Congress, we must abolish the filibuster and expand the Supreme Court,” Markey said.

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York echoed Markey’s comments over the weekend and said that “nothing is off the table” and that his party would consider abolishing the 60-vote filibuster and adding new seats to the Supreme Court if it were to win control of Congress and the White House.

One potential problem with that plan for payback: Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden might not be on board. Biden, a longtime U.S. senator who chaired the Senate Judiciary Committee from 1987 to 1995, said last year that his party would “live to rue that day” they head down the court-packing road.

“I would not get into court packing,” Biden said during an October 2019 Democratic presidential primary debate. “We add three justices. Next time around, we lose control, they add three justices. We begin to lose any credibility the court has at all.”

If Trump makes a nomination Friday, it would leave 39 days until Election Day. The New York Times reported Monday that getting a Supreme Nominee through the Senate in 39 days would be the fastest confirmation since Justice Sandra Day O’Connor was confirmed to the bench in 1981. The Times said the average timeline for Supreme Court nominations since 1975 is about 70 days.

So far, Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska have said they oppose advancing a Supreme Court nominee ahead of the election. Republicans hold a 53 to 47 majority in the U.S. Senate, meaning that four total Republican defectors would imperil the plan for a pre-election or pre-inauguration confirmation.

A number of Republican senators are facing tough reelection battles this fall and the prospect of a Supreme Court confirmation process could put some in a tough spot. If they go along with a quick confirmation, they risk breathing fresh life into a moderate or liberal opponent’s campaign. If they oppose the president they risk losing support from the right, where many people fervently support Trump and don’t often look kindly upon those who disagree with him.

There’s a chance that McConnell’s insistence on a pre-election confirmation process could spell the end of the Republican majority that allows the president’s party to control the confirmation process in the first place. It would mean Republicans trade control of the U.S. Senate for, very generally, two-thirds control of the U.S. Supreme Court.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney, now a Republican U.S. senator from Utah, has not said whether he would vote on a Trump nominee before the election. Romney has been something of a Republican thorn in Trump’s side at times and voted earlier this year to convict Trump on one of the articles of impeachment brought against him by the U.S. House.