(WWLP) – A New York judge held former president Donald trump in contempt of court Monday, for failing to comply with a subpoena for business documents related to an investigation by the state attorney general’s office.

Trump will have to pay $10,000 per day for as long as he fails to comply with the subpoena.

New York’s attorney general is investigating the trump organization over allegations that it improperly manipulated the stated values of various real estate assets to obtain more favorable financial terms for loans and insurance coverage, and to lower their taxes.