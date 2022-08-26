(WWLP) – The Justice Department is set to release a heavily blacked-out document, explaining the justification for an FBI search of Donald Trump’s Florida estate earlier this month.

FBI agents removed top-secret government records and other classified documents during that search. The document will likely offer at least some new details about an ongoing criminal investigation, that has brought fresh legal peril for Trump, just as he lays the groundwork for another presidential run.

Justice Department officials have removed sensitive details about witnesses, and the scope and direction of the probe, but even a redacted affidavit, may contain some fresh revelations.