Trump to hold town hall in Green Bay during Thursday visit

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Fox News commentator Sean Hannity announced he will be hosting a one-hour town hall with President Donald Trump in Green Bay on Thursday.

The announcement, which was posted on the network’s website Monday night, says the town hall will happen at 9 p.m. ET.

CNN anchor Brian Stelter took to Twitter Monday night, saying the town hall will be “originating from the Jet Air facility at the Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport.” He added that Trump “will discuss the latest on police reform & the 2020 election.”

Trump will also visit the Fincantieri Marinette Marine in Marinette, Wisconsin, on Thursday.

Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary Betsy DeVos will visit southern Wisconsin on Tuesday.