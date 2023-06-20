FORT PIERCE, FL. (WWLP) – Former President Trump’s trial in the classified documents case will begin in mid-August.

The trial is scheduled to begin on August 14th., and run for two weeks. It will happen at the federal courthouse in Fort Pierce, Florida.

But the start date could be delayed by motions from Trump’s legal team, and the complexities of the process surrounding the Classified Information Procedures Act. Trump has been charged with 37 felony counts related to his handling of classified government documents after he left the White House.

Trump is the first former President to face federal charges. He pled not guilty to the charges.