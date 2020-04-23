Trump’s immigration suspension a ‘smoke screen,’ attorney says

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Tuesday’s announcement by President Donald Trump that he would suspend immigration for the next 60 days was met with criticism and doubt by Cesar Luna, an immigration attorney in San Diego.

In the wake of the president’s announcement, Luna says his clients have been calling non-stop, confused about what will happen to their resident status applications.

Immigrants and border commuters pass through pedestrian facility at San Ysidro Port of Entry before essential travel restrictions were enacted on March 21.

“It’s basically a distraction tactic and it’s placing the blame on immigration rather than focusing on real problem, which is resolving this pandemic,” Luna said. “The president is making it sound like suspending immigration will somehow protect the economy and jobs.”

U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to suspend immigrtion while speaking during the daily coronavirus task force briefing at the White House on April 21, 2020 in Washington, DC. Earlier in the day, the president met with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in the Oval Office to discuss COVID-19 testing. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The president has said the move will protect American jobs as the economy struggles to get back on its feet.

“Afterwards, the need for any extension or modification will be reviewed by me and a group of people based on economic conditions at the time,” Trump said.

Mr. Trump has said the change only applies to people seeking green cards and not guest worker visas.

Luna argues that the president’s motives are misguided.

“There is absolutely no data, no credible data that would support that immigration is a detriment to our economy or health,” Luna said.

President @realDonaldTrump just signed a proclamation temporarily suspending immigration into the United States.



This will ensure unemployed Americans will be FIRST in line for jobs as our economy re-opens and preserve our healthcare resources for American patients. — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 22, 2020

