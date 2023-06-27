(WWLP) – If you are planning to travel this holiday weekend, it’s going to be busy. Air travel is projected to exceed pre-pandemic levels.

An estimated 17.7 million travelers are expected to fly to their destinations this fourth of July weekend. The TSA expects nearly 3 million screenings on Friday. That would beat the previous record of nearly 2.8 million set on June 16, and would surpass 2019 numbers.

The TSA says they are staffed and prepared for higher summertime passenger volumes. Along with having technologies resources for improved security effectiveness, efficiency and passenger experience at security checkpoint.

“This is largely due to the funding we received in FY23 Omnibus Appropriations Act, which places all TSA employees on the same pay scale as most other federal employees. With the new pay implementation plan for all TSA employees starting in July, attrition levels at TSA have dropped to historic lows, which means our increased employee retention has resulted in sufficient staffing levels to meet the increased passenger demand throughout the country,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske. “We expect that passenger volumes will continue to grow, and we will continue to work with our industry partners in the transportation network to meet our passenger throughput standards of 30 minutes or less in standard lanes and 10 minutes or less in TSA PreCheck® lanes. We met these standards over 98% of the time so far this year.”

According to TSA, TSA PreCheck will help you to avoid lines at the airport. TSA suggests the following tips for using TSA PreCheck:

Make sure your boarding pass has the TSA PreCheck mark.

It’s important for passengers to make sure their Known Traveler Number (KTN) and date of birth are in their airline reservations.

Teenagers 17 and under can now accompany their parents or guardians through TSA PreCheck screening if they have TSA PreCheck on their boarding pass.

When traveling through the TSA PreCheck lanes, children 12 and under can still accompany an enrolled parent or guardian.

Dan Velez, Spokesman for TSA New England told 22News, passengers should also consider what they pack in their bags, because some things are not allowed. “We seen an increase in fireworks. This time of year, probably two weeks leading up to fourth of July is when start to see those things, said Dan Velez, Spokesman for TSA New England. “Fireworks can not fly in your carry on bag or checked bag. They’re considered hazardous material.”

Additionally, firearms and ammunition aren’t allowed in carry-on bags, but they’re allowed in checked bags if they’re properly packed and declared. When traveling with a firearm, passengers must declare it at the airline ticket counter as checked baggage. Travelers should also check their airline’s firearm and ammunition carriage policies before arriving at the airport, since there may be additional requirements.

TSA says passengers with firearms found in carry-on bags will lose TSA PreCheck eligibility for five years, which includes current PreCheck members. Additional screening may be done on those passengers to make sure there aren’t any other threats. Late last year, TSA raised the maximum civil penalty for firearms violations to $14,950. TSA checkpoints may also cite or arrest passengers with firearms in their carry-on bags, depending on city or state laws.

To avoid accidental prohibited items, Velez suggests starting with an empty suitcase. As packing with an empty bag means you’re less likely to get stopped at the security checkpoint for prohibited items. The most common prohibited items at the TSA checkpoint are drinks and food.

TSA also encourages you to be aware of the new checkpoint screening technology. In order to keep the transportation systems secure, the TSA uses a variety of security methods and technologies. Based on available technology and the current threat environment, screening protocols can vary from airport to airport.

New CT scanners: Some airports have installed state-of-the-art CT scanners that significantly improve threat detection capabilities for carry-on bags and reduce physical searches for prohibited items. CT units let Transportation Security Officers (TSOs) view a 3D image of passengers’ bags and reduce physical searches for prohibited items. When passengers are screened with CT units, they don’t have to remove their 3-1-1 liquids or laptops, but they have to put their carry-on items in a bin. You should place light items at the bottom of the bin so nothing falls out and causes a bag jam. Because the X-ray tunnel opening on a CT unit is a little smaller than on a traditional X-ray unit, the TSA advises travelers not to force larger items through the tunnel. Security screening only allows one carry-on bag and one personal item per passenger. TSA encourages passengers to make sure they don’t leave anything behind at the checkpoint if they have more than one bin. Passengers will have to get used to this new screening technology as with any new technology. TSA asks passengers to be patient while the new CT scanners are being installed at some airports.

Advanced Imaging Technology (AIT): Before passengers go through the AIT, they have to take off everything. An outer layer of clothing with a zipper or buttons to fasten it is considered light outerwear, excluding button-up shirts. Examples include windbreakers and vests, suit/sport coats, blazers, and light jackets. All standard and TSA PreCheck passengers are included. Make sure you've got an acceptable ID. Adults 18 and older must show valid identification at the airport checkpoint. BThe TSA may use these technologies to verify your identity.

Credential Authentication Technology (CAT): To strengthen identity verification, TSA deployed CAT units to verify a passenger's identification credential, flight details, and screening status – without scanning a boarding pass. Passengers just need to show the TSO their acceptable photo ID.

To strengthen identity verification, TSA deployed CAT units to verify a passenger’s identification credential, flight details, and screening status – without scanning a boarding pass. Passengers just need to show the TSO their acceptable photo ID. CAT-2 : This is the second generation of CAT, which is now deployed at 25 airports and adds a camera and smart phone reader. The camera takes a real-time photo of the traveler at the podium and compares it with the traveler’s photo on the identification credential. CAT-2 confirms the match, TSO verifies and directs traveler for appropriate security screening without exchanging boarding passes. Depending on the situation, TSOs might need to verify more passengers. The photos taken by CAT units are never stored or used for anything else. If you don’t want to do facial matching, you can choose an alternative identity verification process instead. TSA explores identity verification technologies, it’s committed to protecting passenger privacy, civil rights, civil liberties, and ensuring the public’s trust.

In TSA PreCheck lanes at 25 airports, you can use your mobile driver’s license (mDL) or digital ID.

June 29 and July 5 are predicted to be the busiest, at all six New England airports. TSA advises passengers to give themselves plenty of time to park, return a rental car, take a shuttle to the airport, check-in with the airline, check bags, and prepare for security. Instead of putting items straight into bins at the conveyor belt, passengers can remove items from pockets and put them in their carry-on bags. It’s best to arrive 90 minutes to two hours before departure.