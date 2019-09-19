TSA find gun in carry-on bag at Worcester airport

News
Posted: / Updated:
massachusetts State Police logo state police cruiser_207058

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — The Transportation Security Administration says its officers found a loaded gun in a woman’s luggage at a Massachusetts airport.

The TSA in a statement Thursday said the .22-caliber firearm with eight rounds, including one in the chamber, was found in a Winchendon woman’s carry-on bag at Worcester Regional Airport on Wednesday.

The gun was spotted as the bag was being screened in the X-ray machine. State police were notified.

The TSA said it was the first time this year a firearm has been detected at the Worcester airport. One firearm was discovered there last year.

The woman’s name was not disclosed.

A state police spokesman says she has a license to carry and was not charged. She was allowed to bring the weapon home and rebook her flight.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation
LIVE NOW /
Watch 22News at Noon

Trending Stories