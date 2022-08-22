BOSTON (WWLP) – The president of a union representing Transportation Security Administration (TSA) employees was sentenced yesterday in federal court in Boston. Marie LeClair misappropriated $29,050 in union funds through a fraud scheme.

U.S. District Court Judge Indira Talwani sentenced LeClair, 59, of Lynn to to three years of probation with six months of home confinement. LeClair was also ordered to pay restitution and forfeiture of $29,050. On June 2, 2022, LeClair pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud.

The Boston based union that represented TSA agents that LeClair was the president of was the American Federation of Government Employees, Local 2617. Around March 2015, LeClair began scheming to defraud the union by misappropriating funds belonging to the union for her personal use.

She transferred funds from union accounts to a travel debit card issued in her own name without the knowledge or authorization of the union and used the misappropriated union funds for personal expenses. On May 22, 2018, LeClair made a wire transfer of $3,000 from a union account to her personal travel debit card.