TSA officers detect loaded firearm at Boston’s Logan International Airport

BOSTON – A Dublin, New Hampshire man was stopped by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers on Monday, September 2, with a loaded firearm in his carry-on bag at Boston Logan International Airport.

The TSA officer detected the loaded 9 mm firearm with seven rounds, when the passenger’s carry-on bag was being screened in the X-ray machine. The TSA officer immediately contacted Massachusetts State Police.

When an individual shows up at a checkpoint with a firearm, the security lane comes to a standstill until the police resolve the incident. Passengers are never permitted to travel with firearms in carry-on bags.

So far this year, TSA officers at Logan International Airport have stopped 13 firearms from getting onto airplanes. In 2018, 21 firearms were discovered and in 2017, 14 were discovered.

The TSA reminds persons who are planning to fly that passengers may only travel with a firearm in a checked bag if they properly pack and declare it to the airline. In checked bags, firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked and packed separately from ammunition. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality.

Individuals who bring firearms to the checkpoint, even if they have a concealed firearm permit, are subject to criminal charges from law enforcement.