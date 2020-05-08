TSA to require face coverings for all employees at screening checkpoints soon

WASHINGTON (WWLP) – The Transportation Security Administration announced on Thursday that all employees must soon wear facial protection while at screening checkpoints.

The decision will be implemented over the coming days and according to TSA, it is an additional measure to help minimize the spread of Covid-19 and help raise the overall health and safety level inside the airport.

Right now, wearing protective eyewear is voluntary by TSA personnel who are actively screening travelers.

“TSA is making this change to protect our employees and travelers as social distancing cannot always be maintained in the screening process.” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske.

Passengers are encouraged to wear face coverings and may be asked to momentarily lower the covering for identity verification purposes, or if screening equipment alarms on it.

Here is more information on the TSA response to COVID-19 and other adjustments TSA has made at security screening checkpoints.