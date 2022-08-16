(WWLP) – Tuesday is National Roller Coaster Day, commemorating the day Edwin Prescott was awarded a patent for the first-ever loop-de-loop roller coaster in 1898.

Prescott did not design the first-ever looping coaster but did significantly increase the comfort of the maneuver by pioneering a more elliptical loop shape, reducing G-Forces for riders.

Prescott debuted the design of his roller coaster on Coney Island in 1901, it was a commercial failure and closed nine years later.

Now, his elliptical loop design is the industry standard.