CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Check out Tuesday’s Top 3 Stories on 22News!

Amherst College will not hold in-person classes after spring break due to coronavirus

The Coronavirus has made an impact on local colleges that we’ve rarely seen before. Amherst College has announced that its students will be learning remotely once they return from Spring Break. Amherst College President Biddy Martin said they understand that many students will travel during spring break, despite their recommendations not to. Remote learning will begin Monday, March 23rd. Classes have been cancelled on Thursday and Friday of this week. There are no reported cases of coronavirus on campus.

Springfield College issues travel restrictions for staff as part of coronavirus precautions

Springfield College is implementing a new travel policy. Faculty and staff are asked not to book any domestic or international travel until further notice. They’re also requesting that faculty, staff, and students register spring break and other personal travel planned for the rest of the semester.

Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade to go on as scheduled despite coronavirus

Coronavirus concerns haven’t changed plans for the Holyoke’s St. Patrick’s Parade. It’s still planned to go on as usual. That announcement came hours after Boston canceled its parade, which was scheduled for this Sunday. New Haven’s St. Patrick Parade, also scheduled for this Sunday, has been postponed as well. 2020 Holyoke Parade Committee President Marc Joyce told 22News, they’re working closely with the state health department, and will follow all the necessary protocols. He said that they’ve added many hand-sanitizing stations, but they’re still encouraging people who don’t feel well to stay at home.