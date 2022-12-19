VERONA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The holiday season is in full swing over at Turning Stone with their annual Gingerbread Village. The display has been recognized nationally for several years by Forbes Travel Guide as one of the best in the country.

Turning Stone’s award-winning pastry team designed the village with the theme of traditional nostalgic gingerbread houses in mind and incorporating popular candies. The process starts well before the holiday season. If you’re looking to see this year’s edible art in person, the display has grown.

The team added an additional house making a total of 9, and the buildings measured more than 75 feet in length. and the attraction has become a tradition for many families. If you’re looking to see this year’s gingerbread village there’s still time for the holiday attraction to be open through New Year’s Day.