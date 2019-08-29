Breaking News
Two adults, one child taken to hospital after multiple vehicles crashed in Belchertown

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Three people were taken to the hospital after multiple vehicles crashed in the Maple Street area Thursday afternoon. 

Belchertown Police told 22News two adults and one child were taken to the hospital by ambulance after three cars crashed at the bottom of Maple Street at the intersection of State Street, near Route 202, at 2:41 p.m. 

The three vehicles were heavily damaged and left debris all over the roadway. The Belchertown Fire Department assisted police with cleaning up debris and fluids from the road. 

The three-car accident caused Maple Street to completely shut down for about an hour and a half.

School buses and other traffic were delayed for several miles. 

