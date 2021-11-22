Two arrested at motel in West Springfield for more than 3,000 bags of heroin, related charges

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two adults were arrested in West Springfield on Friday on drug charges after police found more than 3,000 bags of heroin.

According to a statement from the West Springfield Police Department, Julia Diaz of Springfield and Joshua Morales of Holyoke were arrested on the morning of November 19th after a search warrant was issued for room #49 of the Express Inn Motel. The original target of the warrant was Morales.

After searching the room, police report they found 3,050 bags of heroin, totaling 72.3 grams, a loaded high capacity handgun, 17 rounds of ammunition, almost $2,400 in cash, five cellphones and drug packaging and distribution materials. Morales and Diaz were both arrested and charged.

(West Springfield Police Department)

Diaz was charged with Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law while Morales was charged with the following: