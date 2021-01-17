Two-car crash in Cummington sends firefighter to hospital

GOSHEN, Mass. (WWLP) – A two-car crash in Cummington sent a firefighter to the hospital on Saturday night according to the Goshen Firefighters Association.

The firefighters responded to a car crash around 10:18 p.m. in Route 9 at Berkshire Trail.

They found two pick up trucks with significant damage and debris strewn across the roadway.

A Cummington firefighter was driving to Cummington after receiving a medical call reporting a cardiac arrest.

However, due to the heavy and wet, snow from overnight’s winter storm, the firefighter hit a patch of slush in the road and lost control of the truck, colliding with another truck.

The force of the collision triggered the airbags in both cars and the state highway had to be closed down temporarily while firefighters cleared the roadway of plastic and metal parts.

The firefighter complained of dizziness and shoulder pain and was taken to Cooley Dickenson Hospital.

The firefighter has been treated and released from the hospital.

The driver of the other truck did not require any medical attention.

Two Hampshire Towing trucks took both cars due to the significant amount of damage that resulted from the crash.

Cummington firefighters, Cummington Police, Highland Ambulance, and Massachusetts State Police were also present at the incident.