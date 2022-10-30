SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Southampton Fire Department was called to two separate car crashes.

According to the Southampton Fire Department, there were two separate car accidents within 48 hours of each other. The first accident was on Thursday around 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of Country Road and White Loaf Road in Southampton. The second one was on Saturday around 11:00 a.m. in the same intersection.

The police department would like everyone to remember to drive cautiously and minimize distractions while driving.