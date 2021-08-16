Two COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Easthampton Health Department is offering two vaccine clinics Monday.
The first clinic will be held at the Easthampton Community Center located at 12 Clark Street. The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The mobile vaccine clinic will then move to Big E’s Supermarket. That clinic will be open from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Both clinics will offer the first and second dose of the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 years or older, and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for ages 18 and older. Any clinic run by the Easthampton Health Department will not offer a third dose until guidance from the CDC and MA DPH is issued.
The Easthampton Health Department reports there are 1,039 total cases in which 31 are current active cases. From July 28 to August 3, 18 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Of the reported cases, 12% were fully vaccinated as of August 6.
Additional dates and locations can be found on Northampton Health Department’s website.
August 2021 Pop-up & Mobile clinic schedule:
|Transperformance 2021
Pines Theater Look Park
300 N Main St, Florence, MA 01062
*Collaboration with the Northampton Arts Council
Note: Parking at Look Park is limited and requires a fee. Ride share, bike in, or park in JFK Middle School lot.
|Tuesday August 17
4pm-7pm
|Pfizer BioNTech (first or second dose)One Dose Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)
|Chester Town Hall
15 Middlefield Road, Chester MA
*Collaboration with Hilltown Community Health Centers
|Wednesday August 25
3pm-6pm
|Pfizer BioNTech (first or second dose)One Dose Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)
|Cummington Fair
Cummington MA
*Collaboration with Hilltown Community Health Centers
|Saturday August 28
1pm-5pm
|Pfizer BioNTech (first or second dose)One Dose Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)
|Cummington Fair
Cummington MA
*Collaboration with Hilltown Community Health Centers
|Sunday August 29
1pm-5pm
|Pfizer BioNTech (first or second dose)One Dose Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)
|Overdose Awareness Event
Pulaski Park
240 Main Street, Northampton MA 01060
|Monday August 30th
4pm-8pm
|Pfizer BioNTech (first or second dose)One Dose Johnson & Johnson (Janssen)