Two COVID-19 vaccine clinics in Easthampton

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Easthampton Health Department is offering two vaccine clinics Monday.

The first clinic will be held at the Easthampton Community Center located at 12 Clark Street. The clinic will run from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The mobile vaccine clinic will then move to Big E’s Supermarket. That clinic will be open from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Both clinics will offer the first and second dose of the Pfizer vaccine for those 12 years or older, and the Johnson and Johnson vaccine for ages 18 and older. Any clinic run by the Easthampton Health Department will not offer a third dose until guidance from the CDC and MA DPH is issued.

The Easthampton Health Department reports there are 1,039 total cases in which 31 are current active cases. From July 28 to August 3, 18 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported. Of the reported cases, 12% were fully vaccinated as of August 6.

Additional dates and locations can be found on Northampton Health Department’s website.

August 2021 Pop-up & Mobile clinic schedule: