BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts State Police are looking into a car crash on Interstate 93 north in Boston on Saturday night, which resulted in two passengers dead.

According to the Massachusetts State Police, troopers indicated that at approximately 10:00 p.m. Saturday, a Kenworth tow truck was northbound on I-93 in Boston. At the same time, a 2007 Lexus RX400H SUV went in front of the truck.

South of Exit 20, the Lexus slowed down for an unknown reason and was rear-ended by the truck. Another vehicle, a 2012 Honda Civic sedan was behind the truck and hit the truck at an angle.

The tow passengers in the backseat of the Lexus, both women, were trapped inside the vehicle and were determined to be deceased. They have been identified as 25-year-old Delaine Fekert of Floral Park, New York, and 25-year-old Urashi Madani of North Andover.

The driver of the Lexus, a 53-year-old Revere man, was sent to Massachusetts General Hospital with serious injuries. The truck operator from Salem had no apparent injuries and stayed for the investigation. The driver of the Honda, a Manchester, New Hampshire woman, also had no apparent injuries and stayed for the investigation.

The information of the crash remains under investigation by the State Police Detective Unit for Suffolk County, State Police Troop H Detective Unit, State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, State Police-Tunnels Barracks, State Police Crime Scene Services Section, and State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section. The investigation will determine whether or not criminal charges are warranted.