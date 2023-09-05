(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Chautauqua County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a fatal crash early Sunday afternoon.

Calls first went out for the accident at 12:43 p.m. after a pickup truck collided with a motorcycle near the intersection of Route 394 and Woodlawn Avenue in Chautauqua, NY.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, a pickup truck reportedly made a left-hand turn in front of the oncoming motorcycle, causing the accident to occur.

Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by multiple fire departments and County EMS who performed medical treatment on both motorcycle occupants.

Both the driver and passenger of the motorcycle succumbed to their injuries. They’ve been identified as 64-year-old John Honan and 53-year-old Rhonda Honan, both of Amherst, NY.

A suspect — identified as a 42-year-old Mayville, NY resident — has been charged with operating without insurance, operating while registration suspended/revoked, improper turn, moving from lane unsafely, failing to yield right of way on left turn and reckless driving.