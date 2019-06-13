Two dead in Florida plane crash

(WESH/NBC News) Two people were killed when a small plane crashed into Florida’s Lake Maitland Wednesday.

Divers located the plane and the bodies of the victims several hours after witnesses saw the plane go down.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the Cessna 182 crashed around 11 a.m. after taking off from Orlando Executive Airport. The plane was on the way to Massey Ranch Airpark in New Smyrna Beach.

Before the crash the pilot had made an emergency call to the airport’s tower reporting the plane wasn’t getting gas in the right tank.

