HARTFORD, Conn. (WWLP) – The Hartford Police Department is investigating a fight that lead to a double homicide Sunday night.

Police said they received a call with reports of multiple shots being fired on Franklin Avenue. Christina Dang and Chase Garrett were dead when police arrived. Another woman was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound and is in critical condition.

Hartford police said the shooting started as a neighbor argument over a dog that escalated. Police said there are no previous complaints about a dog in that area.

Hartford police said Dang and Garrett’s 6-month-old child was taken into DCF custody following the shooting. No suspects have been arrested at this time.